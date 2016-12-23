A Barrie man faces weapons and drug charges after police raided a Golfdale Road house late Thursday night.

City police using a search warrant at 11:40 p.m. found two knives – one that opened by spring, the other by gravity. Marijuana, cannabis hash resin and psilocybin mushrooms were also found, police said.

A 21-year-old man who lives there was charged with two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon, two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

He was later released with a January court date in Barrie.