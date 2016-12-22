A man who stole six large empty beer kegs from a south-Barrie bar is being sought by city police.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, police say a man gained entry to a gated compound behind Jack Astor's Bar and Grill on Mapleview Drive West.

The kegs were taken and he fled in a vehicle, police said.

He is described by police as white, of medium build and wearing a grey pom-pom toque, a black jacket with a white stripe, blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.