Canadian Blood Services reminds donors and potential donors in Barrie of the importance of booking an appointment to give blood right away, and that clinics are open during the holidays.

The winter months come with the added challenges inclement weather creates. As donors in many areas contend with poor weather, it’s even more important for other current and new donors to make and keep their appointments.

As a result of poor weather across the country, Canadian Blood Services has had to cancel a number of clinics and has also seen a decline in the number of donors able to attend clinics.

But you can book an appointment to donate before Dec. 31, and bring your friends and family with you.

At the Barrie blood donor clinic - 231 Bayview Dr., #100, Barrie -there are still 183 open appointments Dec 25 – 31 left to fill.

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and use the Give Blood App or visit blood.ca.

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec).