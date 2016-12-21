NEW TECUMSETH – More than a quarter million dollars in stolen vehicles and appliances obtained with phoney credit cards have been recovered at an Alliston property.

Nottawasaga OPP have arrested Fabio Morgani, 44, of Alliston and are looking for two other people in connection with incidents stretching back to at least the beginning of 2016.

Police recovered $160,000 in stolen vehicles – including a Cadillac STS, a Ford van, a GMC van and two motorcycles at a Boyne Street property - which were stored in out-buildings there.

More than $100,000 in household appliances and generators were also recovered there, OPP said.

The charges are also connected to more than 100 counterfeit credit cards, more than 100 stolen credit card numbers, as well as equipment to make phoney credit cards and identification, along with phoney IDs, including Quebec and Ontario driver's licences.

“What is being alleged is that they would rent (the vehicles and appliances) with stolen credit cards (and) never return them,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Humber of Nottawasaga OPP.

“They're all jointly charged with conspiracy to commit fraud over ($5,000), participating in organized crime as well as the other offences.”

Police say the offences were committed in both Ontario and Quebec.

Charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, identity theft and possession of stolen credit card data.

Humber said the accused were using the phoney credit cards themselves, not selling them, and the driver's licences were being used for fraudulent purposes – with the suspects' images appearing, with different names and addresses.

“We've been looking at it from this year, but it's unknown how far back it's going,” he said. “At this particular point in the investigation it's still going forward.”

On Nov. 9, OPP responded to the theft of a Bobcat skid steer in Alliston.

A search warrant was executed that same day and a man arrested. He was re-arrested on Dec. 20, Humber said.

OPP are still looking for Tihomir Peev, 40, and Mayoura Bounnak, 37, both of no fixed address.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to contact OPP at 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.comestopperssdm.com.

