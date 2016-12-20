Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has partnered with school boards and independent schools in Simcoe County and Muskoka by opening up its annual film festival to video submissions from students, teachers, classes and schools.

The Simcoe County District School Board, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Unity Christian High School are working with RVH to encourage participation in the hospital’s first external film festival category.

“This is the fourth year we’ve run the RVH Film Festival as a unique way to promote creativity and engagement among staff, physicians and volunteers,” said Suzanne Legue, vice-president of strategy, communications and stakeholder relations.

“We’ve always based our film-fest themes on elements of RVH’s mission and vision, but we thought it would be inspiring for team RVH to hear from the community as well,” she added.

“Many schools are already using and doing so much video as part of their curriculum. They have the equipment and the creative minds to develop some great short films so it seemed like a natural fit,” Legue said.

“We can’t wait to see what they submit.”

Those submitting are being asked to express ‘What does RVH mean to you?’ through short videos (three minutes or less).

There are two entry categories for schools based on grade levels – kindergarten to Grade 6 and Grade 7 and up.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 30.

All films submitted will be available for viewing on the YouTube channels – RVHBarrieON and SCDSBlive – between Feb. 10 and 21.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of school and RVH judges to select the top five videos in each category.

These five videos in each category will then be voted on by the general public via social media (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) to determine the winners, who will be announced March 2 at RVH’s red carpet awards ceremony, the Vickies.

For more information, visit bit.ly/rvhfilmfestivalschools.