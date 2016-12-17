South Simcoe Police swear in new officers

The South Simcoe Police Service is on track for a $545,000 surplus, by the end of 2016 – helped in part by a new strategy of efficiencies, curbing overtime, allowing senior members to take retirement, and recruiting cadets to fill the ranks, starting at a lower pay scale.

On December 12, the two newest recruits were sworn in and received their badges, at the December meeting of the Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board.

Constables Clint McLellan and Devon Northrup recently completed their studies at the Ontario Police College, graduating with marks in the 90s. Sworn in by Justice J-J Douglas, in front of an audience that included family members, the pair will receive an additional 4 weeks of in-service training, beginning January 1, followed by months of mentoring and on the job training “before we take the training wheels off,” said Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher.

The same meeting saw the promotion of Constable Henry Geoffroy to Sergeant. Geoffroy, who has 18 years in policing, joined the South Simcoe Police in 2002, and has been active in training, Emergency Response, and the Marine Unit, in addition to serving as the local Police Association president, between 2006 and 2015. He will take on his duties as Sgt. As of January 1.

He received the congratulations of Chief Rick Beazley, and of members of the Police Services Board.

“I'm looking forward to serving the communities of Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil in my next level of service,” said Geoffroy.